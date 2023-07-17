Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 11,736 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,736 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,348 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,372 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

