Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $13,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $57.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

