Oak Thistle LLC Has $204,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $546.70 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.