Oak Thistle LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.