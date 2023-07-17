Oak Thistle LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RKT opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.