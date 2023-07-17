Oak Thistle LLC Invests $198,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

