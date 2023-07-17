Oak Thistle LLC Invests $216,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Premier by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $24,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,861,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $27.72 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

