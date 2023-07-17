Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $496.36 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $498.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

