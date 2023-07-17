Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Copa Stock Down 1.3 %

CPA opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $116.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

