Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.