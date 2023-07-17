Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

