Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PACW opened at $8.14 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $960.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

