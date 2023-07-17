Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,818,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 567,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSP. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.15%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

In other Franklin Street Properties news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $518,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

