Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRSP. TheStreet upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.08%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.