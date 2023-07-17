Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $147.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

