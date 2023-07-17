Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $111.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

