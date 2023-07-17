Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.66. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

