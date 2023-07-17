Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

