Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 60 Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 2,104.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 11,623.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,585.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,837.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.44. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,242.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($13.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seaboard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Seaboard

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.