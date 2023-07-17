Oak Thistle LLC Sells 276 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

