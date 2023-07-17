Oak Thistle LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,351,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $965.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $142.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

