Oak Thistle LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.9 %

KD opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

