Oak Thistle LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 244,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,349,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.76 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EHAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

