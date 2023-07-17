Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 95.4% during the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,314,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

