Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $906,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.