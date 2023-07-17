Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $341.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $343.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

