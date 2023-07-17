Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,008,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

