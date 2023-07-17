Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ORI opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.