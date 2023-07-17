O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 189.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $961.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $665.45 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $874.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

