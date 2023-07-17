Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CAG opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.