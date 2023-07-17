Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $54,883,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,959,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.2 %

PCTY opened at $216.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average of $190.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.87.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

