Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $216.93 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.87.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.