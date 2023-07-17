Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 158.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 469.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 225,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 143,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 238,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.