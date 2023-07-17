Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $834,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.21. The stock has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

