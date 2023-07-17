Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $136.43 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

