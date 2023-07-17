Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $149,748,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 719.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,016,000 after buying an additional 3,001,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 577,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,334. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $28.71 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

