Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 577,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,334. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

