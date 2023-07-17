PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,561,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PVH by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 558,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 805,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after purchasing an additional 386,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PVH opened at $88.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.