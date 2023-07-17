Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

