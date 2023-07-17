RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 175,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $2,363,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $4,810,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,483,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 497,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.17 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

