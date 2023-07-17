Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

O opened at $60.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

