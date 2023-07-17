Reviewing Medivir AB (publ) (MVRBF) and Its Competitors

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) is one of 365 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Medivir AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Medivir AB (publ) Competitors -10,312.35% -229.05% -19.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.03 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors $116.20 million -$4.25 million 33.82

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medivir AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medivir AB (publ). Medivir AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medivir AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors 270 1248 3375 24 2.64

Medivir AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,997.56%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 96.47%. Given Medivir AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medivir AB (publ) is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Medivir AB (publ) beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

