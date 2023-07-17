RFP Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

XOM opened at $100.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

