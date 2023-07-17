RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,832 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

