Rice Partnership LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $316.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.13 and a 200-day moving average of $302.22. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.