RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RLI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RLI opened at $133.34 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

