S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NVDA opened at $454.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average of $283.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.