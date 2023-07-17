Sabal Trust CO Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.