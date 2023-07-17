Sabal Trust CO Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $136.43 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

