Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 170.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 209.6% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Safehold by 54.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Safehold by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $32,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,207,446.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $304,652. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $24.86 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 36.60 and a quick ratio of 36.60.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $49.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

